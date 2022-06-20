Quaestio Solutions Funds - DeA Global REITs at the start

DeA Capital Real Estate Germany announces the launch of Quaestio Solutions Funds - DeA Global REITs, an FCP-UCITS fund managed in collaboration with Quaestio Capital Sgr. In two weeks from the authorization of the collection in Germany, Luxembourg, Italy and Switzerland, commitments for 20 million euros have already been signed by institutional investors.

It is the first fund that invests exclusively in REITs - Real Estate Investment Trusts, and is structured as a real estate fund. The investment focuses on Europe, on fast growing market segments such as logistics, light industry and data centers with a core-plus risk profile. The minimum subscription amount is € 1 million.

"The good response to the newly launched fund is an indication that our approach of combining years of equity experience with solid real estate expertise is compelling," says Dr. Wolfgang Speckhahn, LL.M. MRICS, Managing Partner DeA Capital Real Estate Germany GmbH. The fund invests exclusively in REITs listed in an OECD member state, in a multi-stage investment process and based on rigorous ESG due diligence, and the identified REITs are selected on the basis of a long-term sustainable distribution of revenues. Attention to returns and real estate portfolios is the specific and distinctive feature compared to investments in other REITs of the "Quaestio Solutions Funds - DeA Global REITs".

With its sustainable approach, the fund qualifies as a "light green" product pursuant to Article 8 of the SFDR regulation, and aims for a total collection of around 400 million euros.