Pugliese (Conad) appointed Agecore president

Conad CEO Francesco Pugliese has been appointed President of Agecore, the European headquarters that brings together some large groups of independent entrepreneurs associated in the retail world, an international strategic alliance between retailers with a total turnover of 62.4 billion euros, for a presence in some of the most important Western European markets.

In addition to Conad, its members also include Coop Suisse, Kolruyt and Eroski. Its goal is to strengthen the offer of branded products, guarantee customers international food brands at the most affordable prices and meet the challenges of an increasingly competitive business.

Conad is the first group of large-scale distribution in Italy, with a 2021 turnover of 17 billion Euros.