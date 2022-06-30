Crédit Agricole Italia wins the 'Prize of prices'

The "Prize of prizes" was awarded to Crédit Agricole Italia as part of the National Innovation Award. Coordinated by the Cotec Foundation under the concession of the President of the Republic, it is now in its 12th edition and is awarded annually to subjects operating in industry, design, the tertiary sector, public administration and universities who have distinguished themselves for the originality of their innovations they have developed in relation to products, processes and business models.

Crédit Agricole Italia has obtained recognition for having distinguished itself in the banking scene thanks to "Non solo Impresa" and "Sustainable Evolution". The two projects allowed the group to redefine the relational model with businesses, not limiting itself to covering only the traditional role of financial partner but "proposing itself as an enabler able to offer distinctive, concrete and effective solutions".

More specifically, thanks to "Sustainable Evolution", Crédit Agricole Italia has implemented an approach with a high advisory content, in collaboration with external partners able to offer value-added services of a non-banking nature, to accompany companies of all sizes towards the esg transition With “Non solo Impresa”, on the other hand, the group has moved from an approach focused on the single customer to a vision extended to the entire production chain.

The delivery of the prizes, which took place today in the CNR conference hall, saw the participation of the Minister of University and Research Maria Cristina Messa, the Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao, the Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta and the president of the Cotec Foundation, Luigi Nicolais.

"This important award is the recognition of the value of the new broader vision that Crédit Agricole Italia has taken towards its customers, supporting companies and territories in an innovative way and in an ecosystem logic extended to the entire supply chain - underlines Marco Perocchi, Head of Management business bank of Crédit Agricole Italia-. Innovation is a fundamental pillar in our strategy and to innovate it is necessary to open up to others, integrate what has been built with new ideas, experiences and information".

"Our projects - continues Perocchi - arise from listening and from the synergy that we have established, in line with our model of proximity, together with customers and people in the areas in which the Group is most deeply rooted. We take up the challenge of evolution. continues our approach because we believe it is an enabling factor to respond not only to the needs of customers, but of the whole community".