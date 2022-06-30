Wagamama opens new restaurant in Rozzano (Milan)

Wagamama, a pan-Asian restaurant format, announced the opening on June 30 of a new restaurant inside the Fiordaliso shopping center in Rozzano: the eighth restaurant in Italy, just minutes from Milan. The new restaurant has a total of 180 seats between the interior part of the restaurant, an external and an internal dehor in Fiordaliso's new Food Court.

Wagamama is an English brand, with over 200 restaurants around the world. In Italy it is managed by the company C&P (Chef Express and Percassi), a joint venture founded in 2019 with the aim of creating a reference operator in the multi-brand catering offer, dedicated to the sector of Shopping Centers, Shopping Malls, city centers, Outlet and Retail Park.

New openings are already planned shortly in Valmontone outlet (Rome), in Casalecchio (Bologna, in front of the Unipol Arena), and in the Milan Porta Garibaldi station.