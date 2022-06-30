Real estate: the historic Federconsorzi building sold

The purchase and sale transaction of the historic Roman property, former headquarters of Federconsorzi, in Piazza Indipendenza was concluded, which saw DeA Capital Real Estate SGR at the center of a significant asset management operation carried out through two of its managed funds. The Altair Fund, fully subscribed by companies of the Allianz Group, acquires the complex, while the Omega Fund, subscribed by professional investors, is selling the complex, which with this sale concludes a long process of redevelopment and income from the property.

The transaction was completed at a value of approximately 175 million euros. Emanuele Caniggia, CEO of DeA Capital Real Estate SGR stated: "The redevelopment of the historic Federconsorzi headquarters demonstrates how the asset management activity, when it is well designed and implemented, is not only able to offer a great opportunity for a institutional investor, but can regenerate and redevelop entire areas of the city. In 2013 the entire building became the symbol of the abusive occupations of the capital. After the release of the building by the police, whom I still thank today, DeA Capital Real Estate SGR has carried out a very accurate redevelopment which it has carried out at the same time on three other sky-land properties nearby, in via Montebello, via Goito and via Gaeta. This testifies to the continuous commitment of our Company which in the last 7 years has invested over 1.2 billion euros in the redevelopment of their real estate assets (about half in Rome) generating a boost n excellent for the real economy of the city. Today the building in via Curtatone / piazza Indipendenza represents a flagship building, a real manual for the creation of value and which has made its contribution to making Rome one of the most interesting markets for both national and international".

The property is a highly valuable trophy asset totally renovated in full compliance with ESG principles, certified by Leed Gold. It consists of 9 floors above ground, for office and commercial use, and 2 underground floors, used as a fitness center and garage for a total of about 22,000 square meters. Kpmg has rented spaces from the second to the eighth floor and moved to it, the Gardant Group is the conductor of the first floor and a portion of the ground floor and Virgin Active will open its space with a fitness center complete with swimming pool and wellness area.