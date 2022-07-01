Rossopomodoro, Naples establishes itself as Pizza capital

While Flavio Briatore and Gino Sorbillo argue over who makes the best pizza, Rossopomodoro steps in and puts and end to the disagreement. Naples re-establishes itself as the city of pizza, says the label that has always been present at the Napoli Pizza Village. This year the event celebrated the tenth anniversary and confirmed the great success of the event: if in the last 2019 edition it had registered over 1 million visitors, the figure was significantly exceeded in 2022.

Over 30,000 square meters set up in the setting of the Lungomare Caracciolo: within the area, over 40 pizzerias baked warm and fragrant pizzas. Rossopomodoro, that oversaw and promoted all the activities within the hospitality area, with its manager Michele Fusco, was assisted by Massimo Passarelli together with the pizza chefs and the room service boys.

At the pizza counter many "master pizzaiolis" from all over Italy baked over 500 pizzas every evening for all the guests: Nunzio Belli and Davide Segreto arrived from Rossopomodoro Palermo; Salvatore Irollo from Marcianise; Francesco Autorino from Milan; Vincenzo Farina from Bologna; Ferdinando Percuoco from Rimini; Massimo Ranieri from Turin; Ilya Batrakov from Milano Scalo; Marco Barletta from Monaco; Emanuele Nebbioso, Patrizio Miccio from Afragola and Salvatore De Crescenzo from Milan Bellinzago Lombardo.

At the opening of the event, the 19th edition of the Pizzaiuolo World Championship - Caputo Trophy took place: the competition, which lasted two days, ended with the victory of Goran Abromovich, World Champion for the Pizza Stg category, i.e. traditional specialty guaranteed.

As every year, the Rossopomodoro Grand Cup was also awarded. For the 2022 edition, the following took the podium:

1st place, Marco Barletta from Rossopomodoro Monaco

2nd place, Massimiliano Pica from Rossopomodoro Milano Viale Sabotino

3rd place, Marco Esposito from Rossopomodoro Roma Largo di Torre Argentina.