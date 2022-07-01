Cellular technologies in the dairy: Pascual releases Mylkcubator 2.0

Pascual, a Spanish company specializing in the production of dairy products and beverages, has launched Mylkcubator 2.0. We are talking about the second edition of the program that features global incubators for cellular agriculture technologies in the dairy industry, an initiative launched in collaboration with Eatable Adventures, one of the three main global foodtech accelerators.

Mylkcubator 2.0 will last six months: the goal is to enroll a maximum of five startups or scientific projects, with innovative solutions regarding cellular agriculture for the dairy industry in the context of molecular agriculture based on fermentation, on cells and technologies applied in this field. In essence, it is about helping start-ups that will develop dairy products from cells grown in the laboratory.

The incubator will assist selected startups in undertaking their business, research and development strategies, preparing them for growth and investment rounds.

"The visibility of these projects and the investment rounds they are receiving are a sign that the industry is ready for this technological transition - emphasizes Gabriel Pascual, director of Pascual Innoventures -. Our company is considered one of the first to have charted the path. of innovation: an attitude cultivated over time, from my grandfather to our generation ".

The production of dairy products carried out using cell cultures and fermentation techniques complementary to the industry, represents a huge opportunity for the sector both from an economic and environmental point of view. As proof of the vitality of the sector, the fact that, according to Dealroom data analyzed by Eatable Adventures, investments in the dairy segment tripled in 2021 compared to 2020.

"Mylkcubator has attracted the attention of companies, technology centers and professional investors from all over the world - explains José Luis Cabañero, CEO and founder of Eatable Adventures-. This shows that there is a great opportunity in the market to implement scalable technological solutions to future proof in the dairy industry ".