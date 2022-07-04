Bonduelle Italy, Federico Odella is the new CEO

Bonduelle Italia, a branch in the Bel Paese of the French company, world leader in the vegetable sector that operates in the fresh, frozen and ambient sector, has appointed Federico Odella as the new CEO. In his new role, the manager will guide Bonduelle Italia's transformation process towards a path of sustainability and innovation at a crucial moment in its growth when the company is preparing to finalize certification as a B-Corp.

After earning a degree in Business Administration from Bocconi University in Milan, 42-year-old Odella has gained twenty years of experience in marketing and sales in some of the world's most prestigious companies. He held the role of Key account in Henkel, in Paris he was Global Account Director of the Mass Market for the international department of L'Oreal, and, before joining Bonduelle, he was commercial director for Mars Italia before being promoted to General Manager for Be - Kind South Europe & East - Med for Mars.

In Italy, Bonduelle is present with a branch that includes 2 factories: one in San Paolo d’Argon (Bergamo) and one in Battipaglia (Salerno), for a total of over 400 employees.