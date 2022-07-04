Birthday for the Barilla plant in Ascoli Piceno

The Barilla plant in Ascoli Piceno turns 40 where, in 1982, Mulino Bianco Tarts were born, the first shortcrust pastry snacks. To these were then added other references such as the Pan Carrè, the Sfoglie, the Colate and, finally, the Biscuits. Not only. Ascoli Piceno was the first plant in Italy where Barilla relocated the production of breads, biscuits & co outside the Parma area.

Well, to celebrate its first 40 years, the plant, or rather the brand, gives itself an investment of a certain amount: it does so to produce a new snack, the Mulino Bianco Cuor di Mela Tartelle, which are added to the 31 types of bakery products currently processed. In production since June, the Tartelle are tartlets with shortcrust pastry, sponge cake and 100% Italian apple jam.

"The success of this plant began in the summer of 1982 thanks to the vision of Pietro Barilla, the support of the company and the trust of the people who worked and work here - explains Alejandro Murillas, director of the Ascoli Piceno plant -. We are truly proud of these first 40 years of history and look to the future with confidence by engaging in further innovations and investments".

On the other hand, the numbers of the factory give an idea of how strategic this plant is for the group: the plant that was severely hit by the violent flood of 2011 was promptly reborn and today employs 200 people. More than 230,000 loaves, 3 million biscuits and about 2 million snacks are baked every day. In total, we are talking about 37 thousand tons of product per year.

The production site is considered to be at the forefront with regard to the environment: in the last five years, in fact, CO2 emissions have been reduced by 11% and total water consumption by 39.5%. Safety also plays its part, with millions of daily checks on raw materials and production processes. An example? A 3D sensor checks the tarts at the rate of 11 pieces per second.