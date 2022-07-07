Martini (Bacardi) certified by Equalitas

The Equalitas certification guarantees the environmental, social and economic sustainability of the wine sector in Italy. Not only a commitment to the territory and nature, but also to the well-being of workers. Thus 100% of the must suppliers for production of Martini (Bacardi Group) and wine for vermouth and range of aperitifs get the Equalitas certification. The iconic Italian brand reaches an important milestone, symptomatic of a brand careful to innovation and sustainability. The certification of companies takes place by to the activity of a third-party expert and independent body, which verifies compliance with all the requirements indicated by the standard.

The wineries of the hills of Asti, in Piedmont, will be proud, as they are always the ideal place for the cultivation of Moscato Bianco grapes recognized as DOCG. The grape harvest takes place in summer, about two hundred growers who take care of it. Fermentation then makes the must the Asti Martini we know best: a sweet, aromatic wine from which we also taste notes of peach, wild sage, pear and pineapple.

The attention to sustainability and environmental impact of Martini has always characterized the company that, in 1987, founded the Martini Observatory, the center dedicated to sustainable agriculture. Located in the heart of Piedmont, at the Martini plant in Santo Stefano Belbo and led by a local agronomist expert in the cultivation of vineyards, the Observatory has revolutionized the way that wine is made. It has fostered practices of low environmental impact: from how to learn how to manage pests in a natural way avoiding that the crops will ruin to integrated viticulture.

"It takes many years and a lot of dedication to reach a milestone like this - says the Master Blender Martini Beppe Musso - For generations we have taken care of the environment, our suppliers and their communities. This additional recognition rewards the value of those relationships and sustainable practices that we have experienced all these years".

Like Asti Martini, Martini vermouth, Fiero, Floreale and Vibrante analcoholic, Bacardi also wants to source 100% of its key ingredients from sustainably certified suppliers by 2025, already achieved for the ten botanical herbs of Bombay Sapphire and the sugar cane of rum Bacardi.

"The scope of what Martini has achieved is of primary importance in the Italian wine sector - comments Stefano Stefanucci, Director of Equalitas - The Equalitas certification is a rigorous process that takes place after a process that requires time and commitment: for Martini, obtain it for all its suppliers of wine and must, is a truly extraordinary result".