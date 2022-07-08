Branca (spirits), Papageorgiou is the new Managing Director

Petros Papageorgiou joins Fratelli Branca Distillerie Italia as General Manager with responsibility for operational management for which he will report to President Niccolò Branca. Papageorgiou, formerly in Coca-Cola HBC Italia first as Out of Home Director and then as General Manager of Lurisia, the historic mineral water brand, joins Branca to consolidate the positioning of the group and individual brands, from Fernet-Branca to Brancamenta, Punt e Mes, Caffè Borghetti, Brandy Stravecchio Branca, Grappa Candolini, Vermouth Antica Formula and all the other Carpano products.

“Novare serbando - states Petros Papageorgiou - is exactly what I propose to do. In full continuity with the motto of the Branca group, I am ready to put my experience at the service of a historic made in Italy group that has all the credentials to continue to excel and grow with all its iconic products".

Born in Greece in 1978, Papageorgiou graduated from the British Hellenic College in European Business Administration – Marketing and received an MBA from Hellenic American University. During his career, which began in Greece and continued in Italy, he gained a deep knowledge of the beverage market, first in Diageo, one of the leading companies in the world alcohol market, where he was Customer Marketing Director Italy and Switzerland and subsequently Director Sales Out of Home. In November 2015, he joined Coca-Cola HBC Italia holding the position of Out of Home Director.