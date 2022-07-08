Guala Closures acquires Labrenta

Those who did not know, or did not imagine, that the bottle closures sector also had a luxury branch is satisfied. In fact, it is precisely in this segment that Guala Closures, a multinational group leader in the production of closures for bottles of spirits, wine, mineral water and olive oil, is strengthened.

The company has just announced that it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of Labrenta, further strengthening its presence in luxury closures.

The current shareholders of Labrenta, namely Gianni and Amerigo Tagliapietra, respectively ceo and vice president of Business development, will reinvest in Guala Closures: they will take on managerial positions in the management of the luxury closures segment.

The acquisition, the financial terms of which have not been disclosed, will make it possible to achieve important synergies at an industrial and commercial level thanks to the complete range of products in a rapidly growing luxury sector.

Founded in 1971 by Enzo Tagliapietra in Breganze (Vicenza), Labrenta is a historic manufacturer of high-end customizable closures for spirits, wine, oil, vinegar and beer. Born as a producer of natural cork for the Italian wine market, the company has grown over the years, establishing itself on the international market as a highly innovative reality and obtaining 30 patents.

With over € 30 million in turnover expected in 2022, Labrenta has produced and sold closures to around 800 customers in 70 countries and has plants in Italy, Brazil and Mexico, as well as a commercial presence in the United States. In 2022, the company purchased Anacorks, a Portuguese company specializing in the production of cork for luxury closures, a competitor of the giant Amorim.

Innovation and the growing attention to sustainability are also among the pillars of Guala Closures' business which currently has over 4,850 employees, operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and, as of March 31, 2022, achieved a turnover referring to the last twelve months of around 710 million euros.