Tomatoes: Steriltom acquires Italtom
Collected minority quotes held by Emiliana Conserve
Tomato finances: chain reactions followed after Casalasco's acquisition of Emiliana Conserve (see articolo di EFA News del 7/7/2022).Steriltom, one of the main European producers of tomato pulp for the Food Service and Industrial channels, proceeded with the purchase of the minority shares owned by Emiliana Conserve in Italtom, therefore coming to own 100% of the modern industrial plant in the area...
EFA News - European Food Agency