Durum wheat: Italian production falls

Yet other bad news regarding Italian durum wheat, at the center of economic and agri-food attention in this crisis season. Italmopa, the Italian Millers' Industrial Association (Federalimentare-Confindustria) announces that the expected amount for the national production of durum wheat 2022 in Italy will be 3.5 million tons.

In short, production should record a reduction of more than 10% compared to the production volumes recorded in 2021. This, compared to the needs of the durum wheat milling industry calculated at 5.5 million tons. Certainly not a comforting figure that is coupled with that disclosed a few days ago, again by Italmopa, and concerning soft wheat which should close the year at 2.5 million tons, a negative record, never reached in the last 100 years.

“This is undoubtedly a significantly lower figure than initial expectations which essentially derives from the contraction that occurred in the main producing regions of Southern Italy, Puglia and Sicily in particular - explains Enzo Martinelli, president of the Italmopa durum wheat mills section. Emilia-Romagna, the third Italian region in terms of production volumes, records a data that goes against the trend ".

"Against a total national area that has remained substantially unchanged, there has been a reduction in average yields per hectare, as a consequence of the hot and dry climatic conditions observed in the spring - adds Martinelli -. A contraction is also expected globally in the Union Europe, where production levels could be at historic lows, while a decisive recovery, compared to the production collapse of 2021, is expected in the North American continent ”.

"From a qualitative point of view, says Martinelli - the quality of the grain of the national harvest appears very satisfactory with good protein levels found in all the areas of the national territory and the absence of fungal diseases". "In a situation characterized, on the one hand, by a reduced availability of national durum wheat raw material and, on the other, by an exceptionally low level of stocks, the correct and continuous supply of our companies cannot be separated from an increase in imports , which have always been complementary to Italian production”, concludes the president.