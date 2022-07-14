Findus, Fröhner is the new General Manager for Italy

Felix Fröhner, born in 1972, of German origin, is the new General Manager of Findus for Italy. Joining Nomad Foods (the British group that owns the Findus brand) in 2015, Fröhner held the role of General Manager Austria for 5 years, bringing the company to five consecutive years of growth. In 2021 he headed the commercial integration of the Adriatics cluster, the division acquired by the Fortenova group in the same year.

Prior to joining the Nomad Foods group, Fröhner worked for 15 years at P&G, covering various roles in Marketing and Sales. "I am very proud of the new role that the company has chosen to entrust to me and I am ready to face this new challenge - said Fröhner - Italy is a key market for the group, with a great history, and my main goal will be that of continuing to offer consumers increasingly good, healthy and sustainable products. To do this, I believe it is essential to create a stimulating working environment and I will do my best to ensure that every person can be put in the conditions to be able to express the best of themselves ".

Felix Fröhner will report directly to Steven Libermann, Managing Director Southern Europe (which unites Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and Switzerland) and Head of Global Sales.