China and India in full champagne

“I am convinced that champagne will soon reach record sales, intercepting new markets and new types of consumers”. This is supported by Luigi Sangermano, CEO of Laurent-Perrier Italy. Hers is not the simple optimistic view of an insider: the statement, in fact, is based on data such as the Comité Champagne report according to which 2021 ended with record exports: 320 million bottles, the highest volume of last ten years, an increase of 31% on 2020, and 8% on 2019. The turnover amounted to 5.7 billion euros, up 36% on 2020 and 14% on 2019.

After the difficult pandemic period, the champagne market has started to grow stronger than before: the forecasts for the period 2022-2032 are extremely optimistic, especially as regards growth in new markets, such as China and India. The estimates, in fact, speak of a turnover that could increase by 64% in ten years, reaching 11.5 billion euros in 2032.

The Asian market is precisely the spearhead of champagne prospects for the period 2022-2032, at least according to research carried out by Future market insights: young people in countries such as India and China are expected to be more likely to try new cuisines and beverages, including champagne. According to Future Market Insights, the Asian beverage market is expected to be worth $ 630 million by this year, equivalent to approximately 18% of the global market.



For the Old Continent, an average annual growth rate of 4.6% is expected until 2032, preceded by the + 5.1% estimated for the United States. According to the research, from 2022 the online distribution channel is expected to grow at a rate of 5.2% and account for 60% of sales.