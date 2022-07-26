Crédite Agricole Italia: agreement with Confagricoltura

New action plan prepared by Crédit Agricole Italia and Confagricoltura in support of the Italian agricultural sector, with the aim of supporting companies put to the test by the persistence of drought and by increases in energy and raw materials, as well as accompanying them in the energy transition process digital dictated by the PNRR-National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Many tools are offered to members, with a particular focus on investment projects dedicated to young farmers.

"The deep and lasting collaboration of Crédit Agricole Italia with Confagricoltura is a tangible example of how, working in synergy, we are able to provide concrete and timely answers to the needs of companies, especially in the current emergency context determined by the persistence of drought and price increases of energy related to international geopolitical instability”, declared Vittorio Ratto, Deputy General Manager Retail, Private and Digital of Crédit Agricole Italia.

"We want to continue to be a reference partner for the entrepreneurial fabric of our country, accompanying farms in a transition path aimed at improving their competitiveness and efficiency, also thanks to the opportunities offered by the PNRR".