Aneri's coffee points to the UK

Aneri is a Venetian family famous for its wines, but has also diversified into coffee and is now aiming for Great Britain. its TriCaffé brand will be served in the restaurants and corners of San Carlo, a chain with deep Italian roots, branched throughout the United Kingdom but with offshoots also in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar and with upcoming new openings in Dubai, Bangkok and Miami.

The agreement was signed by the Veronese Giancarlo Aneri, owner of the family business, and by Carlo Di Stefano, founder and owner of the San Carlo chain: the distribution of the TriCaffè will take place in 26 English restaurants.

"It is another result of great importance for our coffee, in which we have invested a lot in terms of quality - explains Aneri-. I am particularly pleased that one of the foundations of this result is the agreement with Di Stefano, with whom I share some principles, such as the secret of success: having a passion for what you do".