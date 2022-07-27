Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
France’s Compagnie Léa Nature invests in Bio Organica Italia
The Italian company will be aggregated to the Ekibio division of the French group
France’s Compagnie Léa Nature has completed the acquisition of a 60% interest in Bio Organica Italia and Bio Organica Farm, owned by Guadiano family. The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Bio Organica Italia, based in Puglia region, is a supplier of olives, dried tomatoes, pesto, olive oil, spreads and bruschetta, among other products. Meanwhile, Bio Organica Farm is the structure th...
EFA News - European Food Agency