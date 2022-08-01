The first ship loaded with grain left Odessa

The first ship loaded with grain left today from the Ukrainian port of Odessa. The freighter, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, left the quay this morning with its precious cargo of cereals that it will transport to Lebanon. The breakthrough came after several days of waiting in accordance with the terms of the international agreement signed in Istanbul.

The announcement was made by the Turkish defense ministry, Hulusi Akar: "The Razoni ship has left the port of Odessa for the port of Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected for August 2 in Istanbul. It will continue its journey to its destination. after the inspections that will be carried out in Istanbul ". Words relaunched by the Russian news agency "Tass" and by the Turkish office of the US television broadcaster "Cnn".

The Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, expresses satisfaction: "Ukraine, together with our partners, took another step today in the prevention of world hunger". Kiev has done "everything" to restore ports. Turkey announces that there is a caravan consisting of 16 ships ready to sail from the 3 Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

There are 26,000 tons of corn on board the Razoni ship. This first shipment is the result of the agreement signed on July 22 in Istanbul between Ankara, Kiev, Moscow and the United Nations World Organization, to unblock the export of wheat from Ukraine and avoid a world food emergency. The lifting of the blockade gives oxygen to the Ukrainian economy: 1 billion dollars according to the British newspaper "Guardian".