Autogrill, first 2022 semester still under pre-covid levels

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

"Despite a scenario still characterized by high uncertainty, the Autogrill group sustained the momentum of last year even in the first half of 2022, demonstrating the great resilience of its business model". Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, commented on the results of Autogrill's half-year report, which closed with revenues of over 1.7 billion euros, up 78% "with all...