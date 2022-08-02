IG Prosecco DOC recognized in New Zealand

"A few months ago we celebrated the registration of the" Prosecco "brand in China - announces Stefano Zanette, president of DOC Prosecco - today we toast the recognition of IG Prosecco as part of the bilateral agreement negotiated between the EU and New Zealand".

"This protection - explains Alessandra Zuccato, responsible for the protection of the Consortium - is particularly significant, as a country so distant from us recognizes that we are a designation of origin, inhibiting, after five years from the entry into force of the agreement , the marketing of the "Australian Prosecco" which sees New Zealand as the first destination for its export ".