IG Prosecco DOC recognized in New Zealand

Thanks to the recent bilateral agreement with the European Union

"A few months ago we celebrated the registration of the" Prosecco "brand in China - announces Stefano Zanette, president of DOC Prosecco - today we toast the recognition of IG Prosecco as part of the bilateral agreement negotiated between the EU and New Zealand". 

"This protection - explains Alessandra Zuccato, responsible for the protection of the Consortium - is particularly significant, as a country so distant from us recognizes that we are a designation of origin, inhibiting, after five years from the entry into force of the agreement , the marketing of the "Australian Prosecco" which sees New Zealand as the first destination for its export ".

