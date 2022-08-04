It does not receive public funding
Starbucks, financial report better than expected

Record trimester at more than 8 billion dollars, 9% rise

Starbucks reported results exceeding expectations for the fiscal third quarter ended July 3, 2022. Sales of coffee drinks helped push the coffee giant's revenue to a quarterly record of $ 8.2 billion, or more than $ 8 billion euros, up 9%. Shaken cold espresso and cold drinks accounted for three-quarters of US sales and are increasingly popular with Gen-Z customers, key customers for the coffee chain.Earnings...

