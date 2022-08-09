Masi Agricola closes the 1H22 with strong growth

Masi Agricola closed the half year 2022 with net revenues up 26.2% to 36.9 million euros. Ebitda reaches 8.4 million euros, against 5.4 million euros in the first 6 months of 2021, while net profit reaches 4.1 million euros (2.1 million euros in 1H2021). Net financial debt reached 4.0 million euros, up compared to 2.7 million euros at 31 December 2021 but down on a trend basis compared to 6.3 million euros at 30 June 2021.

"Overall, we had a very good first half of 2022, despite all the relevant perturbations in progress in the macroeconomic, geopolitical and social context, which pose some serious questions about the future - declares Sandro Boscaini, president of Masi Agricola." We will continue to work by applying our medium-long term strategy and in this sense the upcoming celebration of the 250th harvest of the Boscaini at Vaio dei Masi is emblematic".

From the point of view of the evolution of the indicators in the coming months, the company declares itself to be extremely cautious, and yet "looking at the opening of the second half of 2022 - the company explains - the group has achieved more orders than in recent years even in July".