Export, record of the Italian agri-food districts in the 1st quarter

In the 1Q2022, exports from the Italian agri-food districts reached a record value of EUR 6 billion, up by 811 million (+ 15.4%) compared to the same period of 2021. The result partly reflects the inflationary dynamics: the index of prices practiced on the foreign markets of Italian food products grew in the first quarter of 2022 by 8.5% compared to the same period of 2021. This is what emerges in the latest monitor of the Italian agro-food districts prepared by the Intesa Sanpaolo Studies and Research.

In particular, the wine districts led growth exceeding EUR 1.4 billion in exports in current values, a result never achieved so far in a quarter (+ 17.7% yoy).

The pasta and desserts districts also performed well, all with double-digit growth trends; however, it should be noted that the price index on foreign markets for the production of bakery and starchy products grew by 12.1% on a trend basis in the first quarter of 2022, more than the average, under the pressure of inflationary dynamics.

The supply chain of agricultural districts, after the strong growth of 2021 (+ 9.4%), slows down in the quarter January-March 2022 with a tendential growth of 7%, a result that hides different dynamics in the thirteen districts that compose it: strong leap forward for the Barese fruit and vegetables (+ 192.1%), setback for the Romagna fruit and vegetables (-7.5%) and the Trentino apples (-30.9%).

Lights and shadows between the meat and cured meats districts: the escalation of energy and raw material costs has hit a supply chain already tested by the increases caused by swine fever in China and also influenced by some cases found in Italy. The strong growth of the Modenese cured meats (+21.8% tendentially, corresponding to an increase of 33 million), is contrasted by the decrease in the Verona meat (-18.9%, 26.8 million euros less).

Even among the dairy districts there are fluctuating performances. The first district in terms of exported values, the dairy of south-eastern Lombardy closes the first quarter of 2022 with a tendential growth of 29.4%, over € 61 million more than in the same period of 2021. On the other hand, exports are down of the Reggio Emilia dairy, which recorded a decline of 21.6%.

Strong acceleration for the olive oil districts, which is however accompanied by an increase in prices on foreign markets for the national oil and fat industry of 18.5% trend. The Tuscan oil district closes the first quarter of 2022 with a + 25.9% trend, which translates into an increase of over € 40 million.

Overall, exports from agri-food districts to all the main destination markets are growing. Flows to Germany, the leading outlet market, are growing (+ 3.4%), thanks above all to the contribution of the pasta, sweets and oil supply chains; flows to the United States increased (+14.3%), where the strong dollar supported the growth of the wine, oil, pasta and desserts districts; good results also towards France (+ 16.8%), where the success of the pasta and desserts chain is joined by that of the dairy.