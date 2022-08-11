Blu Banca and Sace finance Cilento

New 7,500 m2 high-tech production plant in Cellole, near Caserta. This is the number one goal of Cilento, a Campania company that produces POD Campania Buffalo Mozzarella, Buffalo Burrata and Buffalo Ricotta. The target will be achieved thanks to the 5 million euro loan granted by Blu Banca (Banca Popolare del Lazio Group) and guaranteed by Sace.

The investment, in particular, concerns the upgrading and automation of the new plant, with the purchase of high-tech plants and machinery. The new plant will allow to expand the existing production activity, introduce new products and acquire new markets, thanks to the achievement of high standards of food safety.

The Cellole plant covers an area of 100,000 square meters of which 25,000 are covered; is equipped with state-of-the-art systems to ensure goodness and food safety, through the industry 4.0 paradigm.