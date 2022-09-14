Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
New DS Smith plant in Italy
The 34,000 m2 factoryfor the production of sustainable packaging has been inaugurated
The new DS Smith plant, world leader in the production of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, was inaugurated in the province of Modena. The new production site of the company, which operates in 34 countries in Europe and North America, is located in the industrial area of Castelfranco Emilia: it has an area of 34,000 square meters, and is a cutting-edge plant in terms of technology and...
EFA News - European Food Agency