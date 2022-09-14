New DS Smith plant in Italy

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The new DS Smith plant, world leader in the production of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, was inaugurated in the province of Modena. The new production site of the company, which operates in 34 countries in Europe and North America, is located in the industrial area of Castelfranco Emilia: it has an area of 34,000 square meters, and is a cutting-edge plant in terms of technology and...