Autogrill receives 9 awards at Airport food & beverage 2022

The Autogrill group wins nine awards at Fab, the Airport food & beverage conference & awards 2022 organized by The Moodie Davitt Report. The international event launched in 2011 for the airport catering sector once again sees the group, the world's leading operator in catering services for travelers, which for the second consecutive year ranked first in terms of number of awards received.

Autogrill, which a few days ago made official the marriage with the Swiss Dufry stood out this year both for the variety of geographical origin of the teams and the awarded projects, confirming the internationality of the group, both for the excellent results obtained in the new category "Fab Esg Awards", testifying to the attention of the group towards the environment and sustainability.

The Fab Esg Awards, made their debut this year, reserved for people and initiatives that have had a positive impact on the environment, society and corporate governance. Not surprisingly, the theme of this edition was "People, partnership, progress, planet", with a special focus on sustainability: the theme was developed during a two-day marathon of speeches that brought together the protagonists of the world of food & beverage, including Andrea Cipolloni, Europe-Italy CEO of Autogrill and Walter Seib, CEO of HMSHost International, as part of the "Progress" pillar session sponsored by the group.

Following last year's success, the Fab Superstars Awards are back, set up to recognize the thousands of frontline "heroes" and "heroines" whose daily commitment and resilience have helped keep the fashion industry running. food & beverage during the pandemic period. Individuals and teams are recognized as FAB Superstars in 3 categories: Star Team, Star Individual and Innovation (team or individual).