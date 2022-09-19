Rossopomodoro, the partnership with Areas-MyChef takes off

Thanks to the partnership with Areas-Mychef, Rossopomodoro conquers a new location in Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, on the mezzanine floor, in the arrivals area, and in the meantime is preparing for the next opening in Rome Fiumicino airport.

The growth of Rossopomodoro, a leader in the pizza market for 25 years, in the travel retail sector, continues and strengthens. To date, the brand has over 150 locations in Italy and in other countries around the world, including the United States, UK, Denmark, Brazil, Germany and Malta. The latest international opening in San Josè in California with Eataly, a long-established collaboration with the brand founded by Oscar Farinetti.

As Nicola Saraceno, CEO of Rossopomodoro explains, "the travel sector is one of our main levers, not only for the possibilities of business development and growth, but also for our visibility and image, because we can communicate to travelers from all over the world the our history and quality. Our openings in airports and stations have always achieved enormous success".

For his part, Sergio Castelli, CEO Areas Italia - MyChef, declared: "We are happy to continue to collaborate with a strategic partner such as the Sebeto Group, with whom we have the opportunity to open Rossopomodoro brand stores in important locations, as part of the travel retail, such as Bergamo Orio al Serio international airport".

In the Bergamo airport Rossopomodoro presents itself with its new original image, inspired by the claim “like a day in Naples”. Everything speaks of Naples, the flavors, the aromas that come from the pizza oven and the kitchen, the rooms, the furnishings, the music and of course the warm and cheerful typical Neapolitan welcome that is found at Rossopomodoro.

The new layout is warm and modern, ideal for enjoying a break before departure. The menu is always in season with tasty specialties for every need: a gastronomic journey between Neapolitan tradition and innovation, up to the vegetarian, vegan and light proposals.

The restaurant can accommodate over 100 customers at the same time, in a welcoming room with comfortable seats, who can taste the best of Neapolitan excellence, from pizza to typical cuisine. The quality is the now well-known one of Rossopomodoro which since 1998 uses only raw materials that come from the best suppliers in Campania - Rossopomodoro's faithful friends - such as Gragnano pasta, Sorrento oil, Caputo flour etc.