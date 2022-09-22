Amc Vini is born, an Italian-French alliance with an exclusive Club

Meregalli Giuseppe Spa enters in the capital of Advini Italia, the joint venture established on 20 July 2020 by La Collina dei Ciliegi and the French group Advini. The company now changes its name to Amc Vini, i.e. Advini-Meregalli-Collina. After the capital increase carried out by Giuseppe Meregalli herself and by the shareholders of Advini Italia, namely the Advini group and La Collina dei Ciliegi, the three shareholders participate in the capital of the newco with equal shares of capital.

"I am very happy with this partnership which gives substance to the historical relationship that Advini has had with the Meregalli family for more than forty years and which joins the partnership already underway with La Collina dei Ciliegi - explains the president of Amc Vini, Antoine Leccia -. It demonstrates the friendship that binds us, a common vision in the wine supply chain and a passion for tasting that will benefit the consumers of our great wines on the Italian market".

In terms of development, as anticipated by Marcello Meregalli himself, CEO of the family group, Amc Vini at the time of its constitution took a first concrete step giving life to Duomo 18, of which Amc is the sole shareholder: this srl will manage the new Wine & Life Style Club “Duomo 18” in Piazza Duomo in Milan, whose inauguration is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

“Amc will open an exclusive club in the center of Milan, in which wine will be the protagonist and can act as a glue to the many events and guests who will be involved - emphasizes Meregalli-. When the world of production, distribution and finance come together, I'm sure it will be a project that will give us great satisfaction. This company will be responsible for enhancing the respective commercial opportunities of our companies abroad and towards new channels".

"We decided with our members of AMC - adds Massimo Gianolli, president of La Collina dei Ciliegieg - to create an exclusive Wine Club in which sporting events will be one of the pretexts to give a new and prestigious home to that formidable network of companies and individuals who embrace our vision and who will be able to enjoy the widest range of high-end wines available on the Italian scene".