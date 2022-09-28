Nestlé appoints Lisa Gibby as Chief Communications Officer

The Nestlé Board of Directors has appointed Lisa Gibby as Deputy Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer and as a member of the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A., effective January 1, 2023. In her role, the manager will oversee the company’s Corporate Communications function, including media relations, public affairs, corporate digital and content and employee engagement.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO , said: "Lisa has an outstanding communications track record at Nestlé, particularly in building corporate digital capabilities and deepening engagement with our diverse set of stakeholders. As a strategic, collaborative leader, Lisa’s unique set of skills and experiences will continue to advance our global communications and public affairs work in support of the business".