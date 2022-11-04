Bernadette Bevacqua is the new CEO of Sperlari

Bernadette Bevacqua, former President of Henkel Italia, is the new CEO of Sperlari, the historic confectionery group from Cremona, controlled by the German Katjes International Gmbh. Leveraging on its strong international managerial experience, Bevacqua will have the task of continuing to lead the company along the successful growth path of the group that symbolizes the Italian confectionery tradition.

"I am enthusiastic about this new professional challenge and proud to work in a company that makes attention to the territory, the community and sustainable development its guiding principles", commented Bernadette Bevacqua. "The opportunity to combine international experience, an entrepreneurial approach and the strong motivation of all Sperlari people will guide the new growth phase of the company".

The manager brings with her a vision and expertise that derive from the long career spent in the Henkel Group, one of the largest global companies on the market, in which she entered the Retail Cosmetic division in 1999. In Henkel she has held roles of increasing responsibility at national and international level over the years, until she was appointed General Manager of Henkel Beauty Care Retail Italy in 2013 and in 2016 President and CEO of Henkel Italy.

Bernadette Bevacqua graduated with honors in Business Administration and Management from Bocconi University. She is married, has two daughters and lives in Milan.