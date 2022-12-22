Nicola Serafin new general manager of De' Longhi

The board of directors of De' Longhi have approved today the appointment of Nicola Serafin as general manager. Serafin reporting directly to the chief executive officer Fabio de' Longhi. In the new position, which will take effect from January 1st 2023, Serafin will have the ordinary administration powers for the management of the group.

Serafin joined the De' Longhi Group in 2000 after experiences in Danieli and in the Benetton Group. Graduated with honors in mechanical engineering and with an executive master in Business administration at the London Business School, Serafin held roles withi ncreasing responsibilities in the technical and production fields until his appointment, in september 2016, as chief operating and technology officer, responsible for the entire r&d, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics platforms.

"I want to thank the board of directors for their trust and esteem in me - comments Serafin-. In my new role I know I can count on the full support of the De' Longhi's family, as well as on an organization and people who have proven to be strong, cohesive and proud in achieving leadership in our core segments. I believe that the determination, motivation, and ability of our teams are the fundamental pillar for the further development of our group".

In the evaluations of the board of directors, the appointment of a general manager of internal extraction represents the ideal solution, in the current business context, to guarantee the achievement of the long term objectives of growth and profitability, in compliance with the Group's distinctive values.

"The definition of this new organizational structure represents the optimal solution to ensure continuity, coherence and stability in the management of the group, also in light of the many challenges that the group will have to face in a context that has proved still very complex -Fabio de' Longhi says-. Over the years, our group has been able to equip itself with technical and organizational competences that make it an excellence in the industry and which, I believe, make the difference in terms of resilience and future growth. Nicola Serafin, who will have full responsibility for the business globally, represents a perfect example of this excellence, as well as having always shown that passion and dedication which are essential values of our reality".