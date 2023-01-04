It does not receive public funding
AS Roma signs a partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection

The group becomes official partner of the football club

AS Roma and Auberge Resorts Collection, a brand of luxury hotels and resorts, announce a new partnership. The hotel group becomes the club's official hotels partner: the logo will also appear on the back of the match shirts worn by the men's, women's and Primavera first teams.With 25 boutiques, hotels and resorts and more than ten properties under development, Auberge Resorts Collection is one of...

