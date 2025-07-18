Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Eataly opens its first store in the Netherlands, at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, in Lounge 1 (Schengen area), bringing Italian culinary excellence to millions of travelers. Eataly at Schiphol presents itself as a vibrant hub for Italian gastronomy, inviting passengers to indulge in authentic flavors and high-quality food. In partnership with Avolta, the new store pairs warm wood tones with vibrant colors,...