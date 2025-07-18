Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Eataly opens its first store in the Netherlands
At Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Italian excellence is also available for takeaway.
Eataly opens its first store in the Netherlands, at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, in Lounge 1 (Schengen area), bringing Italian culinary excellence to millions of travelers. Eataly at Schiphol presents itself as a vibrant hub for Italian gastronomy, inviting passengers to indulge in authentic flavors and high-quality food. In partnership with Avolta, the new store pairs warm wood tones with vibrant colors,...
