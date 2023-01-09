Clabo: two agreements in the USA for 750 thousand dollars

Two trade agreements for a total value of 710,000 euros (750,000 dollars) with two retail chains operating in the Ho.Re.Ca. channel. They were made by Howard McCray, a subsidiary of Clabo Spa, an Italian leading company in the showcase sector professional displays for ice cream shops, pastry shops, bars, cafes and food distribution.

The two agreements refer to deliveries for the year 2023 relating to products of the "Dairy - Multipurpose" line. Clabo also communicates that the 2022 financial year recorded total consolidated revenues close to 60 million Euros, higher than the forecasts of 52-55 million Euros thanks to the good performance of sales on the US market.

The KPIs relating to the fourth quarter of 2022 will be communicated on the sidelines of the Board of Directors convened for next January 31, also to resolve on the corporate calendar for 2023.

“We are closing a particularly complex year for Clabo during which we had to face not only supply difficulties, the growing costs of raw materials, transport and energy but also a legal case, that of the seizure, which proved to be completely unfounded, though it absorbed a considerable amount of money, time and energy", declares the president and managing director of Clabo Spa, Pierluigi Bocchini.

"Despite this, the Group has demonstrated its strength and solidity by achieving a higher level of revenues than forecasts - concludes Bocchini -. Heartfelt thanks go to all the collaborators who have shown an extraordinary spirit of sacrifice and attachment to companies in the Clabo Group as far as 2023 is concerned, it is not easy to make forecasts but we will work, as always, to continue on our growth path".