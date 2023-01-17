Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Spain: fruit and vegetables in sharp decline
Consumption down by up to 25% in 2022. Only grapes are bucking the trend (+4.5)
In Spain, fruit and vegetables consumption is in sharp decline. This is confirmed by data from the Iberian Ministry of Agriculture, according to which in October 2022 the decrease was 13% compared to the same period of 2021 for a total of 5,688 million kilograms, while in value the decrease was 2.5%, settling at 11,010 million euro.Specifically, the consumption of vegetables from January to October...
EFA News - European Food Agency