Spain: fruit and vegetables in sharp decline

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In Spain, fruit and vegetables consumption is in sharp decline. This is confirmed by data from the Iberian Ministry of Agriculture, according to which in October 2022 the decrease was 13% compared to the same period of 2021 for a total of 5,688 million kilograms, while in value the decrease was 2.5%, settling at 11,010 million euro.Specifically, the consumption of vegetables from January to October...