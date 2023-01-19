Nestlé health science expands plant in the USA

Nestlé Health Science has announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The funding will serve to add two new production lines that will increase production capacities for "high-demand" consumer products.

The Wisconsin facility produces medical nutrition products, such as formula feeding formulas and nutritional drinks from brands such as Boost and Carnation Breakfast Essentials. According to the company, the investment will bring about 60 jobs to the local community, from processing to packaging, from mechanics to engineering. "By this investment, Nestlé Health Science will expand and improve our manufacturing facilities to better respond to the needs of patients and consumers - explains Gaëtan Sion, vice president of Nestlé health science US -. In addition, as members of the Eau Claire community since 1987, We are proud to help strengthen the local economy by creating additional job opportunities that offer competitive pay and benefits."

"Nestle Health Science's commitment to innovation, sustainability and economic well-being makes it a leader not only in Wisconsin but in the global marketplace, and we welcome its expansion in our state," said Missy Hughes , secretary and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.