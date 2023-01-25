Two new flavors in the Ben&Jerry's ice cream catalog

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont-based dessert maker, has revealed it is adding two more flavors to its collection of Topped products: Bossin' cream pie and Raspberry cheesecake. A few days after the announcement of the new vegan-flavored ice creams, therefore, the brand of the multinational Unilever has scored two more new entries in its "collection". Both flavors will be available at US retailers for $5.99-$6.49....