Terra Moretti, Chinese in retreat

Terra Moretti from Brescia is back 100% Italian, in the hands of the Moretti family. The holding company led by Vittorio Moretti has repurchased the 30% minority stake from Nuo Capital SA, the Hong Kong fund of the Cheng Pao family (led in Italy by the CEO Tommaso Paoli) which six years ago entered the capital of Terra Moretti Distribuzione, controlled by the main holding company.

Terra Moretti, in addition to the Bellavista winery and the other vineyards in Tuscany, also includes the construction sector, and that of luxury hospitality with the Albereta in Franciacorta, and L'Andana in Maremma in Castiglione della Pescaia (Grosseto): in total, over 1,154 hectares of vineyards, and a closed 2022 with a turnover of 84 million euros.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In 2017 Moretti took over Sella & Mosca for 62 million and Nuo Capital acquired the share of the commercial company for 24.5 million euros.