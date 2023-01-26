Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Bill Gates subsidizes Rumin8 for cattle methane emissions
Concluded with $12 million second round of funding led by Breakthrough energy ventures
Big tech companies are funding projects to reduce cattle methane emissions. This is attested by a statement from Australian climate technology bigwig Rumin8 announcing that it has closed Phase 2 of its funding round led by Bev, Breakthrough energy ventures founded by Bill Gates, with participation from Andrew and Nicola Forrest's agribusiness company Harvest road group. Rumin8 is Bev's first Australian-based...
EFA News - European Food Agency