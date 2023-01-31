The mozzarella di Bufala campana POD sector grows

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The mozzarella di bufala campana POD cheese sector is growing, although it shows it is paying something due to the difficult economic situation of the past year. Mozzarella di bufala campana turns out to be the dop cheese with the highest production growth from 2016 to 2022: a 26 percent increase against an average of 10 percent for dop-certified cheeses. This is the picture that emerges at the presentation...