Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
McDonald's ends year on a high note thanks to pricing policy
2022 revenue at $23.2 billion, net income of $6.17 billion
McDonald's has beaten Wall Street estimates on quarterly profit. The U.S. burger giant announced it ended the fourth quarter with net income of $ 1.9 billion (or $ 2.59 per share), up from $ 1.64 billion in the same period a year earlier. For the full year 2022, net income was $ 6.17 billion (down 18 percent from 2021).In 4Q 2022, McDonald's revenue rose to $ 5.93 billion, better than $ 5.68 billion...
EFA News - European Food Agency