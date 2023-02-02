Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Dole sells its vegetable division to Chiquita
The deal is worth approximately $ 293 million
Dole sells its fresh vegetable division to a subsidiary of Fresh Express, a subsidiary of Chiquita Brands International. The deal is worth approximately $293 million and is subject to "some adjustments."With fiscal year 2021 revenues of $1.28 billion, Dole's fresh vegetables division includes whole produce processing operations, such as lettuces, cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus, sprouts and radishes;...
EFA News - European Food Agency