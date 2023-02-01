Apofruit: a fair dedicated to the new products

The Apofruit Italia cooperative arrives at Fruit Logistica 2023, with a stand that promises to be full of novelties. During the most important international fair dedicated to the world of fruit and vegetables, scheduled in Berlin from 8 to 10 February 2023, the top management of Apofruit will exhibit all the main innovations of the cooperative together with the companies of the Group: Canova, a cooperative specialized in organic and Mediterraneo Group, a network of companies created with the aim of enhancing the productions of Apofruit Italia partners.

“Fruit Logistica – declares Gianluca Casadio , marketing manager of Apofruit Italia – is one of the most important appointments of the year on our calendar. Historically, during this fair, we have established contacts which have then developed into consolidated relationships over time and have allowed us to strengthen our presence both nationally and internationally. We have therefore renewed our participation with conviction, setting up a completely renewed and even larger space to meet visitors, with the aim of showing them the many innovations that our Group will be presenting together with our entire large family”.



In addition to the novelties, the cooperative will also propose itself to the visitors of Fruit Logistica 2023 as a strategic partner in the project of the Violì® artichoke and the Sunions® onion.