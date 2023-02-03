EIB, Italy first EU country for green loans

In 2022 Italy was the first country for loans and resources managed by the EIB Group. This was stated in an official statement by the group made up of the European Investment Bank and the EIF, the European Investment Fund, which presented the results of its activity in Italy in 2022 today in Rome.

According to the official note, more than half of the loans from the European Investment Bank in Italy, amounting to 5.52 billion euros (55% of total resources) have been dedicated to the fight against climate change and the support of environmental sustainability: green projects that help promote climate action, energy transition and the development of renewable energy in the country.

Last year, the group signed 85 operations in Italy for 10.09 billion euros: in 2022 it received 15.9% of the total activity of the EIB in the EU, resulting, as we said, in the first country for loans and resources. In 2022, funding for innovation, digitization and human development, key sectors for promoting the digital and ecological transition, reached a volume of €1.17 billion in Italy.

"To counter the current energy crisis, in 2022 the EIB Group significantly increased investments in support of the ecological transition in Italy, investing a record amount of 5.54 billion euros in projects that help produce renewable energy, guarantee energy security, to promote sustainable mobility and to decarbonise our businesses, paying particular attention to sectors considered difficult to break down", explains the vice president of the EIB and president of the EIF Gelsomina Vigliotti .

"Thanks to the leverage effect of the group's activity - adds Vigliotti - 10.09 billion euros of new loans dedicated to Italy in 2022 will unlock over 34 billion euros in support of the public and private sector, thus helping to finance the need of liquidity of over 82,500 small and medium-sized enterprises and to support the Government in the implementation of the Pnrr. Last year, one euro out of six disbursed by the group in Europe went to Italy".

Globally, the EIB has disbursed €72.5 billion in loans that will help unlock around €260 billion of investment in the real economy and support the creation of 950,000 jobs by 2026. In terms of ecological transition, the EIB has once again increased its green loans, bringing them to 36.5 billion euros (58.3% of total loans).

In this way, the commitment to "dedicate at least half of its resources to climate action and environmental sustainability well ahead of the 2025 target was met. The goal is to unlock €1 trillion of green finance in the this decade, "having already supported investments of 222 billion euros in the last two years".