CNH, delisting from Piazza Affari and record results in 2022

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Cnh Industrial leaves Piazza Affari. The tractor group of the Exor galaxy has announced its intention to proceed with the delisting from Borsa Italiana by the beginning of 2024. The group will remain listed only in New York.CNH Industrial specified in an official note that, "after in-depth considerations and analyses, the management and the board of directors have concluded that its shareholders will...