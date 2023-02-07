It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Fine wine: Sotheby's closes with 121 million euros

According to an analysis, auction sales are up 9% compared to 2022

The fine wine also holds the table in auctions. This was reported by an analysis by the Pambianco Observatory on the wine sector. The study highlights how 2022 was "a wonderful year for fine wine" for the sector, which proved to be "once again more stable than traditional assets, especially in times of economic turbulence". Analysts therefore underline that Sotheby's Wine closed with record sales of...

lml - 29059

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar