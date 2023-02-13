Cantina Soave closes 2022 with a +16% turnover

Cantina di Soave concludes 2022 with a growing turnover and changes its name, taking on the acronym which takes up the initials of its original name associated with the year of birth. On its 125th anniversary, as part of a broad strategic reorganization, the winery will take on the name Cadis 1898. The four main wineries will find themselves under the new name: Cantina di Soave, Cantina di Montecchia, Cantina di Illasi and Terre al Lago .

The 2022 financial statements for the Veneto wine company closed with a turnover of 143.8 million euros (+16% on 2021), made up of 66% from the Italian market and 34% from the foreign market, despite a -6% drop in volumes. The 2,000 winegrowing members this year saw the liquidation of the grapes rise to 66.5 million euros with an average profitability per hectare of over 10,300 euros. “In recent years we have noticed a certain difficulty of customers who had to buy, for example, a bottle of Valpolicella with the wording Cantina di Soave”, underlines the general manager of Cadis 1898 Wolfgang Raifer .

Hence the need to be more specific and above all to highlight each individual territorial reality. On the market you will now find the Soave wines branded Cantina di Soave, the Valpolicellas from Cantina di Illasi, the Lessini Durellos from Cantina di Montecchia di Crosara and the Bardolino and Custoza from Terre al Lago. with a precise objective: to give a precise identity to each of our labels and to the territory where it is born, at the same time carrying forward what has always been our mission: to put the Scaliger denominations and their territory in the foreground".