Ferrero International, consolidated turnover of 14 billion (+10.4%)

Ferrero International SA, parent company of the Ferrero Group, has approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2022 with consolidated revenues of 14 billion euros, an increase of 10.4% compared to the previous year, which had recorded a consolidated turnover of 12.7 billion euros.

Among the significant events of the service, the company recalls that at the end of June 2022, the group finalized the acquisition of Fulfill Nutrition, a company of high quality vitamin and protein bars. "This operation - explains a note - allows Ferrero to expand into the important better-for-you market segment, meeting the needs and evolving trends of consumers". The company sells direct to the UK, as well as distributing in Ireland and other European and Asia Pacific markets.

Returning to the numbers, Italy and the United States have driven growth, thanks to the performance of Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno and Kinder Joy. Brands in which, to support innovation, Ferrero has continued to increase investments, at the same time strengthening internal R&D activities. The group has also expanded its production capacity to meet the growing demand for Ferrero products from consumers, with total investments of 830 million euros, of which the most significant part was focused on property, plant and equipment (733 million euros euro), mainly in Italy, the United States, Germany and Poland.

The group, of which Giovanni Ferrero is Executive Chairman and Lapo Civiletti CEO, at the reporting date consisted of 109 companies consolidated worldwide and 32 production plants. Ferrero Group products are present directly, or through authorized distributors, in over 170 countries. The Group's average workforce in 2021/2022 was 36,756, up from 34,374 employees in 2020/2021. To be precise, the workforce as at 31 August 2022 amounted to 41,441 employees, an increase compared to 38,767 as at 31 August 2021.